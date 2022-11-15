4 small Northland cities to see state funding for infrastructure, rehab projects

CLOQUET, MN -- The state of Minnesota announced four small Northland towns will each see about half a million dollars to pay for infrastructure and rehab projects in their communities.

Governor Tim Walz’s office made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The funding is part of a $20 million chunk that will be distributed to small cities, townships, and counties across Minnesota.

The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties.

“Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions; or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety,” according to Walz’s office.

In our area, Cloquet will see almost $500,000 for public facility improvements.

Sandstone will also see $517,500 for “owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation.”

Taconite, MN and Mahnomen, MN will each also receive $600,000 public facility improvements.

