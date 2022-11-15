2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died at a hotel in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Authorities say officers were called to respond to the Country Inn and Suites after reports of a 5-year-old walking around the hotel alone.

While responding, police also found the child’s 2-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room.

Police said the 5-year-old and an infant were taken in by the department of social services.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season
The highest snow totals will be up the North Shore.
Snow showers to start the week, cool weather follows

Latest News

Minnesota State Capitol
4 small Northland cities to see state funding for infrastructure, rehab projects
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
Joe Gatto 'Night of Comedy' tour
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers coming to Duluth