Snow showers to start the week, cool weather follows

Today: Most of the northland is looking scattered snow showers off and on throughout the day. Accumulations will be around 1-2″ for most areas. However, the North Shore, especially in Lake and Cook continues, will see 2-4″ of snow thanks to a lake breeze with higher amounts possible through the immediate Arrowhead. I suspect the AM commute should be just fine, but the afternoon commute could be a little slick on the lesser traveled roads and up the North Shore and the immediate Arrowhead. Highs across the area climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tonight: Snow showers continue tonight, but should be fairly light in nature for most, but a tad heavier up the North Shore thanks to lake enhancement. lows tonight falls back into the low and mid 20s. Some in usual cooler spots of the Iron Range could fall back into the teens. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: We see a similar day Tuesday that that of Monday. There will be some scattered snow showers possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with an east wind between 5-15 MPH. New snow accumulations for most areas will be Tr-2″ again we will see more up the North Shore. When we are all said and done the areas like Grand Marais could see upwards of 8-12+” thanks to some help from the big lake.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies prevail for most on Wednesday but again there could be some scattered snow flurries here and there. Temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 MPH.

