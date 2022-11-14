Snow continues through much of the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see light snow showers and mostly cloudy skies. The North Shore will continue to see heavy bands of Lake Effect snow. Tonight we will have some light snow showers that will add up to Tr-2″ for most areas. The North Shore will see 3-6″ of lake effect tonight.

Warnings (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: The snow will continue off and on for Tuesday. Another Trace to a couple of inches will be possible for most areas with the North Shore getting another 3-6″. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see a 40% chance of scattered snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Winds will become more northwest 5-10mph with highs in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Another trace to an inch will be possible.

Wednesday (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have another 40% chance of picking up an inch or so of snow. Highs will be in the mid-20′s as colder air moves in to end the week. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph. Some lake effect snow will be possible for the South Shore.

Snow through Thursday (KBJR WX)

7-Day (KBJR WX)

