Registration open for annual Christmas Lighting Challenge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You don’t have to rival Bentleyville, but if you think you have what it takes to outdo your neighbor’s holiday lights -- prepare for a challenge.

It’s time to register for the 8th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge.

Anyone who is channeling their inner Clark Griswold in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin is encouraged to enter their decorated home or business.

Registration is free. Voting is done by the community starting Dec. 2.

The Christmas Lighting Challenge is partnering once again with Bentleyville, St. Luke’s, Superior Chamber & Business Improvement District, Cloquet Chamber, Centricity Credit Union, Legacy Toys and many other sponsors.

This year will also feature a scavenger hunt again presented by Legacy Toys.

Winners in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown will receive a gift basket with prizes and gift cards from local retailers and a personalized award to commemorate their win.

Details on the timeline and categories can be found at: www.Christmaslightingchallenge.com.

