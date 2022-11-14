Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man convicted of killing an Iron Range woman while drunk driving was sentenced Monday.

Court documents say on August 12, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township and hit a vehicle head-on.

39-year-old Joni Dahl, a prominent Iron Range woman, died.

Miller’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to the crash on October 14.

Monday morning, Miller was sentenced to serve one year in the St. Louis County Jail and seven years of supervised probation.

During that probation period, Miller cannot consume any alcohol or mood-altering chemicals and wll be randomly tested.

Miller was also ordered to serve a month in jail during each year of his probation, including each anniversary of Dahl’s death.

Deputies who responded to the scene said Miller had a limp and had “watery eyes and slurred speech.” They say he also smelled like alcohol.

Miller told authorities that he had been at the Hideaway Bar that night, and estimated he had his last drink around 11:30 p.m. It was midnight by the time deputies were interviewing him.

A local firefighter on the scene also told authorities he saw Miller at a different bar around 2 p.m. that day.

Dahl served on the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, worked at Giants Ridge, and did a lot of work for the Iron Range’s racing community.

