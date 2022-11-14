Local businesses prepare for holiday shoppers ahead of Christmas parade

DULUTH, MN. -- Some business owners say the snow came just in time this year. Setting the stage for both the Christmas City of the North Parade and their holiday-themed storefront displays.

More than 20 local businesses are preparing their windows for the storefront window and lighting contest, hosted by the organization Downtown Duluth.

Many of those business owners are on the parade route, which runs along east and west Superior Street.

They hope getting these festive displays and deals out now will help them take advantage of the big crowds expected to line the streets in front of their businesses Friday night.

However, this year’s window display contest has a twist.

It’s a change that organizers said will help businesses interact with customers a little more this year.

“We decided this year not to have red curtains,” Kristi Stokes, Downtown Duluth president, said. “The red curtains were there to kind of hide what was going on behind the scenes, but we just felt it was important for people just to see what’s going on the progress that’s taking place.”

Employees and community members will be able to vote on their favorite holiday display November 19th to December 10th.

To vote, you can pick up a ballot at participating locations.

