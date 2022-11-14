Holiday Makeover: Fairlawn Mansion decorating for Holiday Season

SUPERIOR, WI (Northern News Now) -- It’s fair to say the holiday season has arrived and a local historic site celebrated Sunday with some Christmas decorating.

The Fairlawn Mansion and Museum in Superior was built in the 1890s and served first as a private home to lumber and mining baron Martin Pattison, who spent three terms as Superior’s Mayor.

The home later became a Children’s Home from 1920 to 1962.

It’s now a museum, and on Sunday the public was invited to help transform the mansion into a winter wonderland.

“We have Christmas events galore for this year so we are decorating the Fairlawn head to toe in Christmas trees, garlands, lights, ornaments, we’re going the full 9 yards,” said Museum Collections Manager Clayton Tanner.

Some of the holiday events coming up include visits from Santa, a Holiday Sampler, and an Old Fashioned Christmas.

