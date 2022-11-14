City plow tips on steep Duluth road

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road.

The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

According to our reporter on scene, it appears to be a single-vehicle crash.

No word if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

