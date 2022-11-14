Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning.

Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth.

Traffic in that area could be delayed.

Another crash was reported on I-35 near between exit 227 and Exit 220, about five miles north of Barnum.

No word if anyone was injured in either incident.

MnDOT is also reporting snow covered roads in parts of the Iron Range and along the north shore near Two Harbors.

