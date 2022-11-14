Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.(MnDOT)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning.

Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth.

Traffic in that area could be delayed.

Another crash was reported on I-35 near between exit 227 and Exit 220, about five miles north of Barnum.

No word if anyone was injured in either incident.

Click here for the latest weather conditions.

https://www.northernnewsnow.com/weather/

MnDOT is also reporting snow covered roads in parts of the Iron Range and along the north shore near Two Harbors.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after shots fired in downtown Duluth
Hunter stuck in waist deep water rescued Saturday near Crane Lake
Hunter stuck in waist-deep water rescued Saturday near Crane Lake
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Snow Totals
Light snow to start the week
Fire turns Hibbing family business to rubble
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire

Latest News

Fairlawn Mansion
Fairlawn Mansion
Duluth hair salon honors military service members with free haircuts
Duluth hair salon honors military service members with free haircuts
It’s fair to say the holiday season has arrived and a local historic site celebrated Sunday...
Holiday Makeover: Fairlawn Mansion decorating for Holiday Season
BAM Style offers free veteran haircuts
Duluth hair salon honors military service members with free haircuts