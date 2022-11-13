UMD Men’s Hockey beats Omaha in overtime to get the split
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After losing to the Mavericks on Friday, the Bulldogs came back to get the spilt. Ben Steeves scored two goals that allowed the Bulldogs to lead for majority of the game, but a goal by the Mavericks with under two minutes left sent the game into overtime. Quinn Olson gets his first goal of the season for a Bulldogs 3-2 win.
