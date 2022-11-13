UMD Men’s Hockey beats Omaha in overtime to get the split

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After losing to the Mavericks on Friday, the Bulldogs came back to get the spilt. Ben Steeves scored two goals that allowed the Bulldogs to lead for majority of the game, but a goal by the Mavericks with under two minutes left sent the game into overtime. Quinn Olson gets his first goal of the season for a Bulldogs 3-2 win.

With his fifth of the year @ben_steeves gets UMD a one goal lead https://t.co/7uCpdZidbb pic.twitter.com/ErUN2mhKmS — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) November 13, 2022

On @qolson19's OT game winner @thiessen3330 tallied an assist for his first point of the season https://t.co/LddF2LXogP pic.twitter.com/VOlznng4sP — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) November 13, 2022

UMD Men's Hockey Takes Game Two in Thrilling OT Win.



Story: https://t.co/pvpWpHBMuQ pic.twitter.com/33J1SpRDbJ — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) November 13, 2022

