Suspect arrested after shots fired in downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired into the air in downtown Duluth early Sunday morning.

According to Duluth Police, officers were in the area of W. 1st St. and 1st Ave. around 2:05 a.m. when they heard multiple shots fired and saw people running from the area.

Witnesses pointed out a vehicle to officers.

Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested a 25-year-old. They also found a firearm in the vehicle.

The suspect is expected to be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a permit, and possessing a firearm without a serial number.

An investigation shows the suspect fired two shots into the air, police said.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the incident.

No one was hurt.

