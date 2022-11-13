Suspect arrested after shots fired in downtown Duluth

(WECT)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired into the air in downtown Duluth early Sunday morning.

According to Duluth Police, officers were in the area of W. 1st St. and 1st Ave. around 2:05 a.m. when they heard multiple shots fired and saw people running from the area.

Witnesses pointed out a vehicle to officers.

Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested a 25-year-old. They also found a firearm in the vehicle.

The suspect is expected to be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a permit, and possessing a firearm without a serial number.

An investigation shows the suspect fired two shots into the air, police said.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the incident.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames broke out at Yoder Building Supplies Friday night.
Crews fight large fire in downtown Hibbing
Lucas Dudden
Body of missing Carlton County man found
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Fire turns Hibbing family business to rubble
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire
A couple in North Dakota says even a blizzard is not going to stop them from having their...
Couple’s wedding plans continue despite blizzard

Latest News

UMD HKY Omaha
UMD HKY Omaha
No. 7 Bulldogs MBB beats Lopers
No. 7 Bulldogs MBB beats Lopers
HS girls hockey
HS girls hockey
One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday
One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday