One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Festival of Trees returned to the DECC Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

The event, put on by the Junior League of Duluth, started as a fundraiser more than 30 years ago.

Back then, decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Now, the event has added nearly 125 vendors selling locally-made products.

According to organizers, some of the funds raised from the festival are given to local non-profits that are helping feed the hungry.

“Any of the local non-profits in the area, if they are affiliated or are doing work towards helping with food insecurity issues, we invite them to submit a grant for some of the funds,” said Elizabeth Hanson, Junior League of Duluth President.

The festival will run again Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

