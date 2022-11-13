One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday

One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Festival of Trees returned to the DECC Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

The event, put on by the Junior League of Duluth, started as a fundraiser more than 30 years ago.

Back then, decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Now, the event has added nearly 125 vendors selling locally-made products.

According to organizers, some of the funds raised from the festival are given to local non-profits that are helping feed the hungry.

“Any of the local non-profits in the area, if they are affiliated or are doing work towards helping with food insecurity issues, we invite them to submit a grant for some of the funds,” said Elizabeth Hanson, Junior League of Duluth President.

The festival will run again Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the Festival of Trees, click here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Dudden
Body of missing Carlton County man found
Flames broke out at Yoder Building Supplies Friday night.
Crews fight large fire in downtown Hibbing
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
The closure is for the demolition of the I-535 bridges passing over Garfield Avenue
Portion of Blatnik Bridge, Garfield Avenue closing for the weekend

Latest News

One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday
One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday
Fire turns Hibbing family business to rubble
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire
A tribute video played for members of the 148th.
Veterans honored at AMSOIL Arena during UMD hockey game