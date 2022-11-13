No. 7 Bulldogs holds on to beat Nebraska Kearney
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a slow start the Bulldogs come back to beat Nebraska Kearney 78-72 in the American Family Insurance Classic.
Next up for the Bulldogs a trip to South Dakota in the Small College Basketball Champions Classic.
