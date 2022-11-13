Mirage drop State Championship rematch in OT; Stars comeback to beat Roseville in OT

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -A couple of overtime thrillers in the Northland as both Mirage and the Northern Stars go the extra frame.

The @PHMirage facing the @Lady_Warriors00 today in a MSHSL Class A State Championship rematch at home in Proctor.



End of first period and the game is tied at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/X4e5A2Y6uw — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) November 12, 2022

In a championship rematch, the Mirage lose 3-2 against Warroad, while the Northern Stars comeback from a 2-0 hole to defeat the Roseville Raiders.

