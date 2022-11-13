Light snow to start the week

TONIGHT: We will see mostly cloudy skies this evening. Lows will fall into the teens and lower 20′s with calm winds. Some light flurries will be possible.

MONDAY: A shortwave in the jetstream along with an upper-level low will provide enough light for scattered snow showers off and on throughout the day. Accumulations will be around 1-2″ for most areas. However, the North Shore, especially in Lake and Cook continues, will see 2-4″ of snow thanks to a lake breeze. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

TUESDAY: We will be in the same pattern for Tuesday. There will be some scattered snow showers possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with an east wind 5-15mph. New snow accumulations for most areas will be Tr-2″. However, again the North Shore could see 2-4″.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be int he lower 30′s with northerly winds 5-15mph.

