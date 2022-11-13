Light snow to start the week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: We will see mostly cloudy skies this evening. Lows will fall into the teens and lower 20′s with calm winds. Some light flurries will be possible.

MONDAY: A shortwave in the jetstream along with an upper-level low will provide enough light for scattered snow showers off and on throughout the day. Accumulations will be around 1-2″ for most areas. However, the North Shore, especially in Lake and Cook continues, will see 2-4″ of snow thanks to a lake breeze. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: We will be in the same pattern for Tuesday. There will be some scattered snow showers possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with an east wind 5-15mph. New snow accumulations for most areas will be Tr-2″. However, again the North Shore could see 2-4″.

Snow Totals
Snow Totals(KBJR WX)
Tuesday
Tuesday(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be int he lower 30′s with northerly winds 5-15mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames broke out at Yoder Building Supplies Friday night.
Crews fight large fire in downtown Hibbing
Lucas Dudden
Body of missing Carlton County man found
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Suspect arrested after shots fired in downtown Duluth
Fire turns Hibbing family business to rubble
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire

Latest News

Northern News Now
Lake effect snow wraps up tomorrow
Lake effect snow
NNN 11/11
Snow Totals
South shore hammered with lake effect snow
Far northern portions of our area could pick up another 1-2" today
Quieter today, more snow for some this weekend