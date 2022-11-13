Hunter stuck in waist-deep water rescued Saturday near Crane Lake

By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A hunter was rescued early Saturday evening near Crane Lake after he called 911 to report that he had become stuck in waist-deep water and was unable to free himself.

Area first responders and law enforcement were able to locate the man and successfully rescue him utilizing the Crane Lake Fire Department’s ARGO.

According to authorities, it appears the man attempted to walk across a partially frozen flooded swampy area prior to him becoming stuck.

The man was exhibiting symptoms of hypothermia and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office would like to remind everyone that as waterways begin to freeze, it’s important to use good judgment and follow the MN Department of Natural Resources general ice thickness guidelines when venturing out this winter.

