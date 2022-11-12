Veterans honored at AMSOIL Arena during UMD hockey game

It was the annual military appreciation game on this Veterans Day night.
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Friday night at AMSOIL Arena, fans cheered on the Bulldogs and veterans.

A tribute video played for members of the 148th.
A tribute video played for members of the 148th.(kbjr)

UMD athletics honored the 148th Fighter Wing during Friday’s hockey game against Nebraska-Omaha.

150 men and women from the 148th who deployed this past year attended as honored guests.

There was a tribute video played for them on the big screen, followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

