Trail by Trail: Bessemer, Mellon, Duluth

Bessemer, MI- The local snowmobiling club will be out prepping trails Saturday, November 12. The Gogebic Range Trail Authority is meeting at 9 a.m. for a day of brushing. They ask anyone who is able to lend a hand to bring side-by-sides, saws and a small trailer if you’ve got it. Coffee and donuts will be served to start the day. They recommend you dress for the weather and keep an eye on their Facebook page for any changes due to snow.

Mellen, WI- Trail work is also ongoing in Wisconsin. Friends of Copper Falls State Park are hosting a clean-up event Saturday, November 12 starting at 9 a.m. and running through noon. They will be brushing their ski trails and ask volunteers to bring gloves and hand trimmers. If needed they say the park has a few spare tools. Meet at the Stone Garage and refreshments will be provided.

Duluth, MN- Surface trails are now closed for the annual freeze cycle. The Superior Hiking Trail, Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores and the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division called the closure Thursday, November 10. The closure happens twice a year when the trails are freezing at night, but not during the day and could be damaged by continued use. There are plenty of winter trail opportunities throughout Duluth.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report: Newstips@NorthernNewsNow.Com

