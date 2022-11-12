No. 20 Bulldogs drop NCHC home opener 3-2 to Omaha

By Kevin Moore
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two third-period goals for Omaha were the difference Friday night at AMSOIL as the Mavericks beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in game one.

The Bulldogs’ second line was responsible for both UMD goals in the second period.

UMD will look for the split tomorrow at AMSOIL, puck drop is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Dudden
Body of missing Carlton County man found
winter storm
Northland power outages grow as winter storm hits
WX GFX
Winter storm continues, significant icing more likely
Snot totals
Freezing rain and snow tonight into tomorrow
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

UMD Men's Basketball
UMD Men’s Basketball opens up the season with win in the American Family Insurance Classic
Mirage Hockey
Proctor-Hermantown Mirage defeats Roseville 6-0 in season opener
CSS hockey
CSS wins first home game 10-3 over Gustavus Adolphus
Superior Signing Day
Duluth East and Superior celebrate Signing Day