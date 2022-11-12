No. 20 Bulldogs drop NCHC home opener 3-2 to Omaha

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two third-period goals for Omaha were the difference Friday night at AMSOIL as the Mavericks beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in game one.

Veterans Day hockey and AMSOIL.@UMDMensHockey hosts Omaha in an NCHC battle. Highlights tonight at 10 on @NorthernNewsNow. pic.twitter.com/1HBLXAnIyy — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) November 12, 2022

The Bulldogs’ second line was responsible for both UMD goals in the second period.

UMD will look for the split tomorrow at AMSOIL, puck drop is at 6 p.m.

