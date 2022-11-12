Lake effect snow wraps up tomorrow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Tonight: Most across the Northland will see mainly cloudy skies overhead. The South Shore will see some additional lake-effect snow through the night tonight but most are done with the brunt of the snow. Some places could see an additional 3-5″ this evening and tonight. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 20 and lower 30s. Lake-effect snow for the South Shore will wrap up through the afternoon. Winds will start out the north between 5-10 MPH and become through the day.

Monday: There is an opportunity for more widespread snow Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

