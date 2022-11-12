Crews fight large fire in downtown Hibbing
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews from several fire departments battled flames Friday night in downtown Hibbing.
Fire broke out around 9 p.m. at Yoder Building Supplies.
Video shared by the Northland FireWire shows heavy smoke coming from the building.
The fire was still burning at 10:45 p.m.
No word yet on a cause, amount of damage or whether there were any injuries.
Yoder Building Supplies provides construction materials and has a large lumber yard.
According to the company’s website, the Yoder family has been doing business on the Range for more than 25 years.
This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as they come in.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.