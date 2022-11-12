Crews fight large fire in downtown Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews from several fire departments battled flames Friday night in downtown Hibbing.

Fire broke out around 9 p.m. at Yoder Building Supplies.

Flames broke out at Yoder Building Supplies Friday night. (Friends of the Northland FireWire)

Video shared by the Northland FireWire shows heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire was still burning at 10:45 p.m.

No word yet on a cause, amount of damage or whether there were any injuries.

Yoder Building Supplies provides construction materials and has a large lumber yard.

According to the company’s website, the Yoder family has been doing business on the Range for more than 25 years.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as they come in.

