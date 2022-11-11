South shore hammered with lake effect snow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Tonight we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the teens tonight with northerly winds 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. Lake effect snow will ramp up along the South Shore tonight. New accumulations will be between 2-6″ for Ashland, Iron, and Gogebic counties.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with northerly winds 10-15 gusting to 25mph. Lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore. An additional 2-6″ will be possible.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

Snow Totals (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s. Winds will remain northerly, but calmer. So, lake effect snow won’t be as significant for the South Shore, but some flurries are still possible.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

MONDAY: On Monday there will be a shortwave in the jetstream along with an east wind developing. This will lead to a 30% chance of some light snow showers, especially around the head of the lake. Highs will be in the lower 30′s. Snow chances continue into Tuesday.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.