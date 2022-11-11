Quieter today, more snow for some this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: To start the day some area roads may be slick with a little bit of snow or ice across the Northland. Be sure to take it slow on your morning commute, especially to the North of the Twin Ports. Through the rest of the day, snow showers will begin to wrap up leaving us with mainly cloudy skies overhead. All said and done, the far northern portions of our area could pick up an additional 1-2″. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH at times gusting upwards of 30.

Tonight: Mostly clouds skies persist through the overnight hours across the Northland. Temperatures fall back into the tees and 20s so a pretty cool night is ahead of us. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 MPH and at times gusting up to 25 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday is dry for most and partly sunny for most except for the South Shore thanks to some lake effect snow. Winds out of the north between 5-15 MPH will bring lake effect snow along the usual snow belt generally from Ashland points east towards the UP. Through the day the snowbelt could pick up between 4-8″ of new snow.

Sunday: Some sunshine returns with partly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the northeast between 3-6 MPH.

