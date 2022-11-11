Portion of Blatnik Bridge, Garfield Avenue closing for the weekend

The closure is for the demolition of the I-535 bridges passing over Garfield Avenue
By Cody Lenarz
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT is closing part of Southbound Garfield Avenue past Goodwill Industries in Duluth from 8 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

The closure is for the demolition of the I-535 bridges passing over Garfield Avenue and includes the removal of the bridge decks, bridge girders and bridge piers.

That means Superior-bound traffic will not have access to the Blatnik Bridge for the entire weekend.

MnDOT is telling drivers to use the Bong Bridge instead.

Traffic coming from Superior to Duluth will not be affected.

