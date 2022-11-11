Mission completed: Duluth man publishes father’s WWII letters

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man who spent two decades documenting his father’s time serving in World War II finally completed his project.

Northern News Now first introduced you to Joe Westerberg back in May.

His father, Allen, was a signalman in the U.S Navy and wrote thousands of letters to his family during the war.

Joe found out about his father’s letters about 20 years ago.

It has been his mission to transcribe and eventually publish them for future generations to see how life was during World War II.

Now he has completed that mission, and the book is printed and available for purchase.

“20 years of working on this and especially the last two consistently of finishing typing, getting it printed, funding the money for it, to have it finally in book form, it feels great, but it’s one of those, ‘What do we do now?’” Joe said.

Joe has already donated several books to local schools.

All of the proceeds go to various war museums and historical societies.

Click here to buy the book.

