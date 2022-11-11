Minnesota Power’s clean energy plans receive regulatory approval

FILE
FILE(KEYC, File)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power can now move forward with plans to provide carbon-free energy.

Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved the next phase of the company’s ‘Energy Forward’ mission.

Its goals include:

Reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2035, achieving more than 70% renewable energy by 2030, adding a significant amount of wind and solar energy, and ending all coal use by 2035.

The company says its ultimate goal is to provide 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.

That’s part of the reason Minnesota Power has proposed increasing customer rates by 18%.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay elected next St.Louis County Sheriff
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Chanz Green
Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years
WX GFX
Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds still on track
Natalie Zeleznikar (R) and Mary Murphy (DFL)
Republican Zeleznikar unseats Murphy after 46 years in MN State House

Latest News

Duluth’s iconic Lakewalk was hit by strong waves Thursday, but a city engineer says it’s...
HOLDING UP: Duluth Lakewalk solid despite strong storm
City by City: 11/10/22
City by City: 11/10/22
DULUTH, MN
47 years later, the Edmund Fitzgerald lives on through strides made in maritime safety
The DECC bacon wrapped chicken bites for Bacon Bloodies and Bands
Did someone say bacon? The DECC pairs bacon with drinks and music this weekend.