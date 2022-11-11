Minnesota Power’s clean energy plans receive regulatory approval

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power can now move forward with plans to provide carbon-free energy.

Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved the next phase of the company’s ‘Energy Forward’ mission.

Its goals include:

Reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2035, achieving more than 70% renewable energy by 2030, adding a significant amount of wind and solar energy, and ending all coal use by 2035.

The company says its ultimate goal is to provide 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.

That’s part of the reason Minnesota Power has proposed increasing customer rates by 18%.

