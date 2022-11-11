Longtime Iron Range lawmaker Doug Johnson passes away

The DFL titan served in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years
Doug Johnson Term Photo - 82nd Session
Doug Johnson Term Photo - 82nd Session(State of Minnesota)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Longtime Iron Range lawmaker Doug Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022 at the age of 80.

The DFL titan served in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years.

He was the Majority Whip and Chair of the Tax and Finance Committees.

Johnson ran for U.S. Senate in 1978 and Governor in 1998.

He retired from the legislature in 2003, but continued to be active in his party.

He most recently was advising Grant Hauschild, whose narrow victory helped the DFL reclaim the Senate majority in Tuesday’s election.

Johnson died in Cook.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter storm
Northland power outages grow as winter storm hits
WX GFX
Winter storm continues, significant icing more likely
Snot totals
Freezing rain and snow tonight into tomorrow
The DECC bacon wrapped chicken bites for Bacon Bloodies and Bands
Did someone say bacon? The DECC pairs bacon with drinks and music this weekend.
Thursday's storm batters Duluth's Lakewalk.
HOLDING UP: Duluth Lakewalk solid despite strong storm

Latest News

Mission completed: Duluth man publishes father's WWII letters
Mission completed: Duluth man publishes father's WWII letters
Duluth man publishes father's WWII letters
Mission completed: Duluth man publishes father’s WWII letters
Santa arrives at the KBJR Christmas City of the North Parade
‘Christmas City of the North’ parade returns November 18
The closure is for the demolition of the I-535 bridges passing over Garfield Avenue
Portion of Blatnik Bridge, Garfield Avenue closing for the weekend