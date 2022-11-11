Longtime Iron Range lawmaker Doug Johnson passes away

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Longtime Iron Range lawmaker Doug Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022 at the age of 80.

The DFL titan served in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years.

He was the Majority Whip and Chair of the Tax and Finance Committees.

Johnson ran for U.S. Senate in 1978 and Governor in 1998.

He retired from the legislature in 2003, but continued to be active in his party.

He most recently was advising Grant Hauschild, whose narrow victory helped the DFL reclaim the Senate majority in Tuesday’s election.

Johnson died in Cook.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

