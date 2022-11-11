CSS wins first home game 10-3 over Gustavus Adolphus

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday, the CSS men’s hockey team hosted Gustavus Adlophus for the first game at Mars Lakeview Arena this season.

The CSS got off to an early lead thanks to Bryce Johnson, Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov. The Saints rode that lead until the end with a 10-3 win over the Gusties.

Game two of the series will take place Saturday at 7:00 pm.

