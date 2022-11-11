CSS wins first home game 10-3 over Gustavus Adolphus

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday, the CSS men’s hockey team hosted Gustavus Adlophus for the first game at Mars Lakeview Arena this season.

The CSS got off to an early lead thanks to Bryce Johnson, Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov. The Saints rode that lead until the end with a 10-3 win over the Gusties.

Game two of the series will take place Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay elected next St.Louis County Sheriff
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Chanz Green
Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years
Natalie Zeleznikar (R) and Mary Murphy (DFL)
Republican Zeleznikar unseats Murphy after 46 years in MN State House
WX GFX
Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds still on track

Latest News

Superior Signing Day
Duluth East and Superior celebrate Signing Day
Exhibition game
The UMD Women’s basketball team dominates in Exhibition Game at home
UMD Football
UMD prepares for final regular season game at Northern State
WCHA
No.7 Lady Bulldogs are expectant as they move forward in WCHA competition