City by City: Wisconsin, Hinckley, Aurora

Wisconsin- The DNR has released a draft of their updated Wolf Management Plan. There will be a 60-day public review and comment period beginning Thursday for residents to weigh in. The proposed wolf draft plan lays out its approach to ensuring the state’s wolf population remains healthy while balancing public interests. One of the big changes includes moving away from a numeric population goal and instead using a three-objective management process. The comment period ends on January 10.

Hinckley, MN- MnDOT is currently planning for a new I-35 bridge. The project is planned for 2023 through 2025 and would include replacing or rehabbing three bridges and pavement along three miles of road in that area. The first public meeting is next Monday at 5 p.m. at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. The next in-person option is Thursday, November 17 at the Hinckley Community Center. There will be a virtual option Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Aurora, MN- The drama department is putting on its fall show in mid-November. Mesabi East High School will perform The Diary of Anne Frank on November 18 and 19. Both shows will be at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for general admission but $5 for students and seniors.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Willow River, Ashland, Bayfield

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.