‘Christmas City of the North’ parade returns November 18

Santa arrives at the KBJR Christmas City of the North Parade
Santa arrives at the KBJR Christmas City of the North Parade(KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN -- The Christmas City of the North parade returns to downtown Duluth Friday, November 18.

People will be able to enjoy holiday-themed floats, dance groups, and marching bands from all around the Northland.

The parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m., runs along Superior Street from 10th Ave. E. to 5th Ave. W.

Folks are encouraged to come watch the parade in person.

If you can’t make it out, Northern News Now will be broadcasting the entire parade on NBC starting at 6:30 p.m.

We will also stream it on our website.

Northern News Now is proud to plan and host this community tradition, kicking off the holiday season in the Twin Ports.

