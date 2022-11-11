47 years later, the Edmund Fitzgerald lives on through strides made in maritime safety

DULUTH, MN
DULUTH, MN(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- 47 years ago, the Edmund Fitzgerald met its demise on a stormy day on Lake Superior.

The wreck sent shockwaves through the shipping industry, and to this day remains the last and largest freighter to wreck on the lake.

“At 7:10 p.m. the Fitzgerald gave their last radio communication to the [Arthur] Anderson. Then by 7:20, the Anderson lost all visual and radio contact with the Fitzgerald and at that point they contacted the Coast Guard to get the search and rescue operation started,” said Sara Summers-Luedtke with the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor’s Center.

All the ship’s 29 crew members perished in the wreck, so we don’t know for certain how the ship went down.

The tragedy prompted the Coast Guard to re-examine their policies.

“The Coast Guard mandated more rigorous inspections and safety drills with their life saving equipment. They also mandated the use of depth finders, which the Fitzgerald didn’t have on board,” said Summers-Luedtke.

There have also been advances in technology that have made maritime travel less treacherous.

“Ship-to-short and shore-to-ship communication has increased greatly. The radio signals are stronger, there’s many boats that have Wi Fi now on board and navigation has increased as well. There’s updated charts,” she said.

She says the wreck serves as a reminder to make sure another wreck like the Edmund Fitzgerald never happens again.

“The advances that were made and the lessons learned, I think, were very important and they are helping to prevent tragedies like that happening today,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay elected next St.Louis County Sheriff
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Chanz Green
Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years
WX GFX
Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds still on track
Natalie Zeleznikar (R) and Mary Murphy (DFL)
Republican Zeleznikar unseats Murphy after 46 years in MN State House

Latest News

The DECC bacon wrapped chicken bites for Bacon Bloodies and Bands
Did someone say bacon? The DECC pairs bacon with drinks and music this weekend.
winter storm
Northland power outages grow as winter storm hits
Thursday's storm batters Duluth's Lakewalk.
HOLDING UP: Duluth Lakewalk solid despite strong storm
Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald