Winter storm continues, significant icing more likely

WINTER STORM SUMMARY: Moderate to heavy rainfall continues this morning into the early afternoon for the Twin Ports and NW WI. Meanwhile, falling temperatures throughout the day will cause rain to transition into snow throughout the day from NW to SE. Significant freezing rain and ice accumulation looks more likely for this afternoon and evening in northern MN, especially for the Arrowhead. Winds gust over 40 MPH at times today into early Friday. Much cooler than average temperatures follow into the weekend with lake effect snow along the South Shore through Sunday.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL: We’ve already seen radar-indicated rainfall amounts of 0.50-2.00″ throughout most of NW WI and the Twin Ports overnight. Additional rainfall amounts between 0.50-2.50″ will be possible for these same areas through this evening before snow takes over. This may lead to minor flooding and ponding on roadways.

FUTURE ICE ACCUMULATION: Models have increased the likelihood for significant freezing rain, with ice accumulations of up to 0.50″ possible in northern MN. The Arrowhead of MN will have the best opportunity for icing today. Unfortunately, the best chance for freezing rain will be this afternoon and evening, meaning the evening commute will be heavily impacted in these areas. Drive with extreme caution if you need to be on the roads.

FUTURE SNOWFALL: We’re still on track to see moderate to heavy snowfall in northwestern portions of the region, especially in Koochiching County. Those areas are already seeing snow this morning with the rest of the region slowly seeing the transition from rain to snow throughout the day. The Twin Ports should see light to moderate snow move in later this evening into the overnight hours. The highest snowfall totals of 6-10″ will be in Koochiching County by the time snow ends for most areas early Friday afternoon.

STRONG WINDS: Sustained wind speeds of 15-25 MPH will be common today, gusting over 40 MPH at times near Lake Superior. The strongest winds will occur late this morning into the afternoon. Winds switch directions from the east to the NNW into Friday. Winds will still be gusty Friday, but slightly calmer than Thursday.

SOUTH SHORE LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Lake effect snow will become likely for the South Shore of Lake Superior Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. The heaviest snow will occur Friday into Saturday. The highest accumulations of over 3″ will be mainly east of Ashland in Iron and Gogebic Counties. It’s still too early to make a snow map, so check back for updates!

COLD WEEKEND: Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average this weekend. Highs will be in the 20s with lows in the teens and single digits Saturday and Sunday. Wind chills may fall into below zero values at times overnight.

