UMD prepares for final regular season game at Northern State

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD football came back with a 34-24 win over Augustana this past weekend and it was another game for the Bulldogs where all three phases played a complete game. The Bulldogs had 343 total yards while holding the Vikings to just 207. The Bulldogs are now at 7-3 on the season as they head into their last regular season game at Northern State this upcoming weekend.

Last week, head coach Curt Wiese talked about the possibility of postseason play for the Bulldogs, but not much changed this week. Wiese said at practice this afternoon, “I think our message this week is the same as it was last week. We have to put ourselves in a position where we still have an opportunity in the national playoffs. It’s probably not the ideal position we want to be in heading into last week, but we do have an opportunity. Our guys understand that this is a big game for us to move to 8-3 on the season and give us an opportunity to be in the national playoffs.”

Kickoff for the Bulldogs at Northern State will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

