Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

(MGN)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior during storm-force winds.

On November 10, 1975, the 29-person crew perished in the wreck just 15 miles off the shores of Whitefish Point.

Basic and limited technology did not predict a storm that the Edmund Fitzgerald couldn’t handle. However, 25-foot waves ultimately took down the ship.

Following the historic wreck, storm prediction technology, and methods underwent many changes.

It also will always be remembered by Gordon Lightfoot’s song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”.

The devastating shipwreck changed the way weather and conditions are reported on Lake Superior

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay elected next St.Louis County Sheriff
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Chanz Green
Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years
WX GFX
Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds still on track
Natalie Zeleznikar (R) and Mary Murphy (DFL)
Republican Zeleznikar unseats Murphy after 46 years in MN State House

Latest News

HS Signing Day
HS Signing Day
UMD WBB
UMD WBB
UMD last game
UMD last game
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win