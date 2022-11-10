Northwest Wisconsin sending “red wave” to Madison

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- In the 2022 Midterm Election, Wisconsin Republicans came up short in their quest for a supermajority.

That would have given lawmakers the power to override Governor Tony Evers’ vetoes.

Assembly Republicans needed to flip five seats and Senate Republicans needed to flip one.

It worked in the Senate, where Republican Romaine Quinn will now hold the District 25 seat, representing all of Douglas, Ashland and Bayfield counties.

Democrat Janet Bewley served that area for several terms.

In the assembly, Republicans fell short.

They were only able to flip three seats, including two in the Northwoods.

Republican Angie Sapik won the District 73 seat, which runs from Superior to Maple to Webb Lake.

That was previously Democrat Nick Milroy’s region.

For the first time in 35 years, a Republican won Assembly District 74, covering parts of Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties.

Chanz Green takes over for Democrat Beth Myers.

All three democratic incumbents in those races chose not to run again.

Residents living in Superior voted overwhelmingly democrat, but now, they’ll be represented by only Republicans in Madison for the first time ever.

While the Assembly District 73 seat has never been held by a republican, it’s been almost four decades since Senate 25 was red.

It’s been reliably blue since senator Robert Jaunch’s first term in 1987.

Looking at just Superior precincts, the democratic candidate for both these seats took home more than 57 percent of the vote citywide, making it clear the rural voters turned out in a big way for republicans.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine believes there is one main reason for the flipping of those three seats.

“It’s clear evidence of the gerrymandering that has been happening in Wisconsin for over a decade now,” Paine said.

He said while those seats flipped, he hopes the newly-elected representatives consider all their constituents when they head to the capitol.

“Douglas County as a whole voted democratically, and I think the legislature is going to have to understand that and our representatives are going to have to understand that when they go down to Madison their districts are large, they have a lot of different people in them and they all deserve representation,” Paine said.

Romaine Quinn, Senator-Elect for the 25th District, was not available for an interview Wednesday.

We spoke to him last month prior to the election when he said he believes many people in the district are changing their political backing, like a woman he spoke to in La Pointe while campaigning.

“I flipped her because she realizes there’s not always a lot that divides us and for her, she’s never seen a republican in 40 years, literally, from every elected official from top to bottom has been democrat,” Quinn said.

In that same interview, Quinn said he believes Northwestern Wisconsin voters didn’t feel truly represented at the capitol.

“Madison just forgets us, and that’s a common theme,” Quinn said. “Madison just has a total lack of understanding that life is different in northern Wisconsin.”

Paine, who is a non-partisan in the mayor’s office said he is eager for the City of Superior to continue working with Governor Tony Evers’ administration, as they have always supported the city.

We also reached out to the Republican Party Leaders in Douglas County but didn’t hear back.

