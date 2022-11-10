Northland power outages grow as winter storm hits

winter storm
winter storm(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Nearly 1,000 homes across the Northland are without power Thursday afternoon as a winter storm hits the region.

According to Minnesota Power’s online outage map, about 400 of their customers are in the dark as of 3 p.m.

That outage is largely impacting customers in Duluth, Sandstone, Cloquet, Hermantown, and Rice Lake.

Minnesota Power spokespeople say their crews are responding and working to restore power.

Meanwhile, about 450 Lake Country Power members are without power largely in Saginaw, Kettle River, and McGregor.

No word exactly when the lights might come back on.

