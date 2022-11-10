No.7 Lady Bulldogs are expectant as they move forward in WCHA competition

By Alexis Bass
Nov. 9, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.7 UMD women’s hockey team took on rival and top-ranked Minnesota this past weekend. While the results weren’t ideal as UMD was swept, the Bulldogs did force the No.1 team in the country to overtime.

On Saturday UMD added a pair of goals in the final frame to make it a 5-3 hockey game, but it just wasn’t enough. However, the Bulldogs remain encouraged after their tough 6-game stretch with top 5 teams. UMD’s head coach Maura Crowell says between earning 4 of 12 points this weekend, the wins, the losses, WCHA standings, but regardless of it all, Crowell knows that her team is still playing great hockey against great hockey teams and are still in a great spot.

“We don’t go away, and I think that’s what’s probably scary for other teams. You may think we are down and out, but we’re never down and out, we are always going to keep coming backatchya. I’d like us to have better starts moving ahead and not spot the other team with a couple of goals right off the bat and I think that’ll help us get over the hump,” said Crowell.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, I mean we just look back, and St. Cloud just beat Minnesota, so every game matters. We’re going to play like every team like they’re the best team in the country. We’re going to focus less on our opponent and more on ourselves and as long as we are doing that, we should be getting the job done,” said Taylor Stewart.

The Lady Bulldogs travel to St. Cloud this weekend. Puck drops at 3 pm on Friday and 2 pm on Saturday.

