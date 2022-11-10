Freezing rain and snow tonight into tomorrow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Tonight will be the transition to all snow for the region. Accumulations for the southern half of the region should remain light still. Lows will be in the 20′s with southwest winds 10-15mph.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will continue to see the residual snow showers from this system. Accumulations will be fairly light, but breezy winds out of the northwest 10-15 gusting 25mph could lead to some blowing snow and reduced visibility. Highs will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s. Lake effect snow for the South Shore will begin and continue through the weekend.

Snow Totals (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with northerly winds 10-15mph. Lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the 20′s and lower 30′s with calmer winds out of the east.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.