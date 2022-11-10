Duluth East and Superior celebrate Signing Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a big day for high school athletes as Wednesday marked the NCAA National Letter of Intent Signing Day for multiple sports. Student athletes from Duluth East and Superior put pen to paper in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches.

At Duluth East there were three student athletes who celebrated on NLI Day including Charlie Sutherland who will be repping the maroon and gold as a Golden Gopher at the University of Minnesota for baseball.

Ashlynne Guenther committed to Bemidji State for basketball and Oliver Miatke will be tearing up the slopes at St. Michael’s College in Vermont for the skiing team.

Across the bridge at Superior High School, two members from the Spartans softball team also signed their National Letters of Intent. Super star and dual sport athlete Emma Raye, who de-committed from Wisconsin a few months ago, is staying in the Big10, as she signed with the Northwestern Wildcats.

Haley Zembo will also be trading her light blue and white for purple as enters her next chapter as a Winona State Warrior in Southern Minnesota.

Congratulations to Charlie Sutherland of @DEHSBaseball on signing his NLI with @GopherBaseball this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XAajcVvKg9 — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) November 10, 2022

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at the University of Minnesota. A special thanks to my parents, coaches, and all that have helped me through this process in any way. #skiumah 〽️〽️ @GopherBaseball pic.twitter.com/2f3oA6MpPd — Charlie Sutherland (@CharlieSuther10) September 16, 2021

A great day for Superior softball!



Emma Raye signing her NLI with @NUSBcats and Haley Zembo signing her NLI with @WinonaStateSB . @SSDSpartans pic.twitter.com/AF1Mk4Pupy — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) November 10, 2022

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Winona State! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends and family who have gotten me to this point!! Can not wait to be a Warrior💜 @WinonaStateSB @MNRenegadesSB pic.twitter.com/W55lx89Haw — Haley Zembo (@HaleyZembo) April 19, 2022

