Duluth East and Superior celebrate Signing Day
Five high school athletes commit to play collegiate athletics
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a big day for high school athletes as Wednesday marked the NCAA National Letter of Intent Signing Day for multiple sports. Student athletes from Duluth East and Superior put pen to paper in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches.
At Duluth East there were three student athletes who celebrated on NLI Day including Charlie Sutherland who will be repping the maroon and gold as a Golden Gopher at the University of Minnesota for baseball.
Ashlynne Guenther committed to Bemidji State for basketball and Oliver Miatke will be tearing up the slopes at St. Michael’s College in Vermont for the skiing team.
Across the bridge at Superior High School, two members from the Spartans softball team also signed their National Letters of Intent. Super star and dual sport athlete Emma Raye, who de-committed from Wisconsin a few months ago, is staying in the Big10, as she signed with the Northwestern Wildcats.
Haley Zembo will also be trading her light blue and white for purple as enters her next chapter as a Winona State Warrior in Southern Minnesota.
