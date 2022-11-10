Did someone say bacon? The DECC pairs bacon with drinks and music this weekend.

DULUTH, MN -- The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is holding a night of music and bacon-y goodness this Saturday, November 19th called Bacon, Bloodies and Bands.

The DECC’s Harbor Side Ballroom will be set up with a bacon bar with Stokke Meats bacon wrapped hors d’oeuvres such as jalapeno with cream cheese, asparagus and pineapple.

Bloody Marys featuring Vikre Distillery vodka will be served along with an assortment of local beers.

The evening’s live music will be provided by The Gentleman’s Antitemperance League, Teague Alexy and the Common Thread and The 4onthefloor.

Tickets are $50 and VIP passes for early entry are $70. Doors open at 6pm.

For more info visit decc.org

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.