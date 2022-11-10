City by City: Willow River, Ashland, Bayfield

Willow River, MN- The local school district and Willow River PTO are hosting a breakfast for local veterans Friday. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at the school’s cafeteria. It is a free breakfast where they will serve pancakes, cheesy eggs, cinnamon rolls and so much more. Kindergarten through 6th-grade students will be sharing songs and poems with attendees. Breakfast should last about an hour.

Ashland, WI- The community is hosting a series of events in honor of Veterans Day. Friday morning, Ashland High School students will host their 6th annual Veterans Day breakfast followed by their Veterans Day Program. Our Lady of the Lake Catholic school will be hosting a performance Friday afternoon. On Saturday, the Elks Lodge will host their 44th annual program featuring dinner, social hour and a guest speaker. Sunday morning, the Knights of Columbus will have an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Social Hall.

Bayfield County, WI- Operation Green Light for Veterans run November 7 - 13. The county hopes everyone will participate. Residents are asked to change one light bulb outside their home or business green to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported. There are a limited number of light bulbs available at the County Veterans Service Office.

