Winter storm set to have impacts on Midwest

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see rain. The rain will pick up tonight as another weak low moves in with another wave of moisture and instability. Some isolated thunder and small hail will be possible. Folks along the International Border tonight will see wintry mix, which could include sleet, freezing rain and snow. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with east winds 10-15mph.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will continue to see wintry mix and snow across our northern counties. The rest of us to the south will see just more rain. Folks in Northern Wisconsin will have the best chance of picking up 3-4″ of rainfall Thursday-Thursday night. In the Arrowhead there could also be some freezing rain and some ice accumulation. We will have to keep a close eye on road conditions up there. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as cold air moves in. Winds will be E 15-25mph gusting to 40-55mph around Lake Superior.

First Alert
First Alert(KBJR WX)
Winter Storm Warnings
Winter Storm Warnings(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see a 30% chance of lingering light snow showers off and on through the day. Otherwise, we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds 10-15mph. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Lake effect snow will pick up along the South Shore Friday afternoon and evening.

Snow Totals
Snow Totals(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will still see mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of snow showers for most of the region. However, the South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow and could pick up 2-6″. Highs will be in the 20′s with north winds 5-15mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
police lights
Duluth Police seize stolen guns, body armor; arrest 4 men during search warrant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Minnesota
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission

Latest News

Rain, wind and snow
KBWX 11/9
11/09/22 NNN AM WX
11/09/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds still on track
First Alert!
NNN WX 11/8