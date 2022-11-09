Winter storm set to have impacts on Midwest

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see rain. The rain will pick up tonight as another weak low moves in with another wave of moisture and instability. Some isolated thunder and small hail will be possible. Folks along the International Border tonight will see wintry mix, which could include sleet, freezing rain and snow. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with east winds 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will continue to see wintry mix and snow across our northern counties. The rest of us to the south will see just more rain. Folks in Northern Wisconsin will have the best chance of picking up 3-4″ of rainfall Thursday-Thursday night. In the Arrowhead there could also be some freezing rain and some ice accumulation. We will have to keep a close eye on road conditions up there. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as cold air moves in. Winds will be E 15-25mph gusting to 40-55mph around Lake Superior.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see a 30% chance of lingering light snow showers off and on through the day. Otherwise, we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds 10-15mph. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Lake effect snow will pick up along the South Shore Friday afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will still see mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of snow showers for most of the region. However, the South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow and could pick up 2-6″. Highs will be in the 20′s with north winds 5-15mph.

