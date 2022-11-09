Why AP called Michigan governor’s race for Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in the county that includes Detroit and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer(WLUC)
By MIKE CATALINI
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:19 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids.

There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early Wednesday for Whitmer, who won a second four-year term.

The candidates met for two debates leading to bouts over abortion, school safety, taxes and inflation.

Whitmer backs abortion rights while Dixon opposes the procedure except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk. The incumbent led a slate of Democrats who anchored their campaigns on the issue of abortion, which was also on the ballot in Michigan.

Whitmer’s victory came just weeks after three men were convicted in a plot to kidnap her during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot unfolded amid armed protests over the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Source: Associated Press
