Twin Ports ‘Coats for Kids’ distribution begins Thursday

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Salvation Army is inviting families in need to come pick out a warm coat this week.

The non-profit’s “Coats for Kids” distribution runs Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10.

People can drop by their Superior location at 916 Hughitt Ave. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Thanks to community donations, boots, gloves, and coats are available for free to people in need.

All ages are welcome.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to make sure no one goes cold this holiday season.

“Having an event like this at least provides something a little bit warmer for folks to wear and be able to get through the season a little bit warmer,” Captain Jasen Elcombe, with the Salvation Amy, said. “For kids standing out at the bus stops, for kids who are having to walk home from school or to school and there is a snow storm going on, it helps all around.”

The Salvation Army’s next event is “Toys for Tots” starts its distribution Monday.

