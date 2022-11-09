Stauber claims victory in MN’s 8th District race

DULUTH, MN -- Congressman Pete Stauber is claiming victory in the race for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Stauber, a republican, is a former police officer and county commissioner from Hermantown.

He made a speech early Wednesday morning at the Proctor Blackwoods, claiming victory over his DFL opponet Jen Schultz.

At the time, vote totals showed Stauber with a 56 percent of the vote to Schultz’s 44 percent.

In 2018, Stauber turned what was a traditionally blue district red by defeating Joe Radinovich by about 5 points.

Stauber then defeated Quinn Nystrom by a much wider margin in 2020.

Schultz was first elected to represent East Duluth in the Minnesota State House in 2015 and received strong support throughout her campaign from former 8th District Congressman Rick Nolan.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.