Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Karnival canceled due to weather

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
DULUTH, MN-- Wednesday’s Red Kettle Karnival has been canceled due to weather, according to an announcement on Bentleyville’s Facebook page.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle donation season is still slated to start Saturday, November 12.

Every year, there are bellringing time slots that are not filled by volunteers.

That is why they are introducing the Community Kettle this year, which will be highlighted by a sign.

The Salvation Army’s Director of Development Cyndi Lewis said anyone who has a few minutes to spare can pick up the bell and start ringing.

“You just pick up the bell and start ringing for a little bit,” Lewis said. “It’s not a commitment like when you sign up to ring; a commitment of 2, 4, 6 hours. It’s if you see it, just do it! It’s fun. It helps us out, and it will probably help you out, too.”

If you would like to get involved you can click here.

