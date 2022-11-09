Republican Zeleznikar unseats Murphy after 46 years in MN State House

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST
TWO HARBORS, MN-- Republican Natalie Zeleznikar has unseated longtime DFL candidate Mary Murphy, who served 46 years in the Minnesota State House, Tuesday.

Zeleznikar, from the Island Lake area just north of Duluth, won with 50% of the vote. She earned just 35 more votes over Murphy.

Murphy who was first elected to this seat in 1976, is the second longest-serving member of Minnesota legislature’s history.

District 3B, which represents the Hermantown area and beyond, was heavily redrawn due to redistricting after the U.S. Census this year.

It was not immediately clear if Zeleznikar’s margin of victory is within the margin to trigger a state-funded automatic recount.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

