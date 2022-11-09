Republican Romaine Quinn rolls past Westlund to replace Democratic Senator Janet Bewley

Romaine Quinn (R) and Kelly Westlund (D)
Romaine Quinn (R) and Kelly Westlund (D)(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, WI-- Romaine Quinn will be heading back to Madison after beating democrat Kelly Westlund by 57% of the vote.

Republican Quinn, a former assemblyman for the 75th district, took on Westlund, the former Northwest Regional Representative for Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The race is set to fill the seat belonging to Democratic Senator Janet Bewley who has also been the Minority Leader in Madison.

