Ramsay elected next St.Louis County Sheriff

Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay
Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay will be St. Louis County’s top cop after defeating current Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky.

Ramsay earned 49% percent of the vote Tuesday night.

Undersheriff Lukovsky ran against former Duluth Police Chief Ramsay to be the top cop in Minnesota’s largest county by area.

The race is set to fill the position of Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff.

Lukovsky and Ramsay survived a 3-way primary defeating businessman Chad Walsh who was still leading a write-in campaign up to election day.

